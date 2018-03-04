Govt declares highway patches ‘No-Construction Zone’

Srinagar—The Govern­ment has declared the area falling on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway from Kadalbal, Pampore to Merzapora, Awantipora as No-Construc­tion Zone.

“It has become imperative and expedient to safeguard the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and maintain its pris­tine glory, especially on virgin lush-green land. It is accord­ingly notified that the areas falling on both sides of the high­way from Kadalbal, Pampore to Merzapora, Awantipora are No-Construction Zone and are accordingly prohibited for land-filling,” said a notification is­sued by District Development Commissioner Pulwama.

It said anybody found violat­ing these instructions shall be dealt with strictly under the norms and the constructions raised/landfilling done shall be demolished/excavated at the cost of the owners of such con­structions/landfills.

The Notification further said that the Divisional Commis­sioner Kashmir has, vide Order No: DivCom/LAS/1566(E)/2827 dated: 17-06-2017 already banned such constructions on both sides of the highway.