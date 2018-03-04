Govt declares highway patches ‘No-Construction Zone’

"Anybody found violating these instructions shall be dealt with strictly under the norms and the constructions raised/landfilling done shall be demolished/excavated at the cost of the owners of such constructions/landfills."
“It has become imperative and expedient to safeguard the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and maintain its pristine glory, especially on virgin lush-green land. It is accordingly notified that the areas falling on both sides of the highway from Kadalbal, Pampore to Merzapora, Awantipora are No-Construction Zone and are accordingly prohibited for land-filling,” said a notification issued by District Development Commissioner Pulwama.
It said anybody found violating these instructions shall be dealt with strictly under the norms and the constructions raised/landfilling done shall be demolished/excavated at the cost of the owners of such constructions/landfills.
The Notification further said that the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has, vide Order No: DivCom/LAS/1566(E)/2827 dated: 17-06-2017 already banned such constructions on both sides of the highway.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.