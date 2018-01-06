Govt To Construct 5,000 Bunkers

This project will create safe accommodation for 54,000 people
Jammu—The government will provide safe accommodation to 54,000 border residents facing the brunt of intermittent firing and shelling by Pakistan troops round the year in Rajouri district with the construction of over 5,300 individual and community bunkers.
Apart from 100 bunkers being constructed, the government has given approval for 4,918 individual bunkers and 372 community bunkers, District Development Commissioner Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said. Each community bunker of 800 square feet will accommodate 40 persons and individual bunker of 60 square feet will accommodate eight persons, he said.
This project will create safe accommodation for 54,000 people, he said.
