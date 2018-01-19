Govt committed to conduct Panchayat Polls: Abdul Haq

Jammu—Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Law and Justice Abdul Haq Khan today said the government is commit­ted to strengthen the democracy at grassroots level by holding Panchayat elections.

“All arrangements are being put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the polls and the formal notification in this regard will be is­sued soon by the competent authority,” the Minister said while winding up the debate on the Demand for Grants of the Rural Devel­opment, Panchayati Raj and allied Depart­ments in the Legislative Assembly today.

The Minister enumerated in detail the achievements of Rural Development depart­ment during the past three years and out­lined the future plans of the Department.

He said the department has laid a network of roads, bridges and culverts in the state un­der MGNREGA scheme that has changed the socio-economic status of the rural populace.

Stating that the improved implementation of RDD schemes has given flip to the rural economy, Minister said the department has done tremendously well in all facets of hu­man endeavour and a silent revolution is taking place in rural areas. He said the coali­tion government under the dynamic leader­ship of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is relentlessly focusing on energizing rural economy as engine of growth and that the government is uplifting rural poor through a number of key initiatives related to rural housing & infrastructure, farm income, job creation and entrepreneurship promotion.

Abdul Haq said since the launch of MGN­REGA in the State, Rural Development de­partment has for the first time done some commendable works which has been ac­knowledged at national level and has also won many awards in last three years.

He said the department shunned its tradi­tion of constructing lanes and drains on politi­cal considerations and instead concentrated on building a network of roads, culverts and other durable assets while providing job to lakhs of unemployed youths of the state. He said the department has witnessed several changes during last three years in its emphasis, ap­proaches, strategies and programmes and has assumed a new dimension and perspectives as a consequence rural development has been richer and more meaningful only through the participation of people as people are now ac­tively participating in Gram Sabhas.

He said during the last three years depart­ment has set short terms missions with an aim to create durable assets for the people of rural areas while jobs are created under MGNREGA. He said though the prime aim of the scheme is to create jobs but if simultane­ously durable assets are created that would be blessing for the area. Minister said the de­partment identified the rural connectivity a major issue in rural areas and hence took up the task to focus on rural connectivity in first two years. He said the department construct­ed 679 bridges, 2283 culverts, 31337 roads during past three years that speaks volumes about the success of the implementation of this scheme in rural J&K.

Minister said also took up the task to build sports infra in rural areas to help youth to showcase their talent and in this regard the department constructed 561 play fields. He said Government is making all out efforts to promote sports activities in the State by pro­viding requisite facilities to youth.

He said the department is using the flag­ship program to generate employment and creation of durable assets in rural areas of the state adding that funds are utilized for creating productive assets in the rural ar­eas instead of squandering the same on un­productive works and focus is being laid for improving connectivity in villages, flood protection works and creating durable and useful assets for villages.

He said the department has also con­structed 2696 ponds, 885 check dams , 3617 water harvesting tanks , 561 play fields, 72 fisheries ponds, 55 Anganwari centres, ren­ovation of 4622 traditional water bodies and 20143 micro irrigation works while provid­ing jobs to 23.90 lac persons.