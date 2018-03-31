Govt Appoints Principal Magistrates For JJBs

Srinagar—The State Government has designated eight judicial officers as Principal Magistrates for the Juvenile Justices Boards.

In the first phase eight JJBs have been set up in Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar in Kashmir division and Jammu, Doda, Rajouri districts in Jammu division besides one each in Kargil and Leh in Ladakh region.

According to the a notification issued by the government, the judicial officers include Altaf Hussain Khan (Munsiff Anantnag), Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi (Munsiff Baramulla), Parvez Iqbal (Sub Judge/ Mobile Magistrate Srinagar), Meyank Gupta (3rd Additional Munsiff Jammu), Aruri Kumar Kotwal (Sub Judge/ Mobile Magistrate Rajouri), Nuashad Ahmad Khan (Sub Judge/ Mobile Magistrate Rajouri), Ms Spaizes Angmo (CJM Kargil) and Tsewang Phutsog (Munsiff Nobra-Leh)

The notification has been issued on the directions by the high court and the government accorded formal sanction to the creation of 8 additional posts of magistrates for operationalization of eight juvenile justice boards in first phase.

“It appears that only hurdle in operationalizing the eight juvenile justice boards in first phase is the formal sanction for the creation of 8 additional posts of magistrates. This process should be expedited and immediate action as required for everything has been put in place to making the 8 JJBs operational. We therefore direct the government to ensure that formal sanction order is issued not later than 10 days from today,” the court had said.