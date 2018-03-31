Govt Appoints Principal Magistrates For JJBs

In the first phase eight JJBs have been set up in Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar in Kashmir division and Jammu, Doda, Rajouri districts in Jammu division besides one each in Kargil and Leh in Ladakh region.
Srinagar—The State Government has designated eight judicial officers as Principal Magistrates for the Juvenile Justices Boards.
In the first phase eight JJBs have been set up in Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar in Kashmir division and Jammu, Doda, Rajouri districts in Jammu division besides one each in Kargil and Leh in Ladakh region.
According to the a notification issued by the government, the judicial officers include Altaf Hussain Khan (Munsiff Anantnag), Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi (Munsiff Baramulla), Parvez Iqbal (Sub Judge/ Mobile Magistrate Srinagar), Meyank Gupta (3rd Additional Munsiff Jammu), Aruri Kumar Kotwal (Sub Judge/ Mobile Magistrate Rajouri), Nuashad Ahmad Khan (Sub Judge/ Mobile Magistrate Rajouri), Ms Spaizes Angmo (CJM Kargil) and Tsewang Phutsog (Munsiff Nobra-Leh)
The notification has been issued on the directions by the high court and the government accorded formal sanction to the creation of 8 additional posts of magistrates for operationalization of eight juvenile justice boards in first phase.
“It appears that only hurdle in operationalizing the eight juvenile justice boards in first phase is the formal sanction for the creation of 8 additional posts of magistrates. This process should be expedited and immediate action as required for everything has been put in place to making the 8 JJBs operational. We therefore direct the government to ensure that formal sanction order is issued not later than 10 days from today,” the court had said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.