Govt For Action Against Smokers

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday reiterated directions to all the concerned authorities to ensure strict implementation of the ban imposed on smoking in its all offices and initiate appropriate “penal action” against the defaulters under rules.

In order to strictly enforce the provisions of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 and Rules, government have issued instructions from time to time to all the concerned to take penal action against defaulters.

“Vide SRO 394 of 2008, dated 03.12.2008 powers have been delegated to the officers for compounding the offence under Section 4 of the Act. Circular instructions have been issued vide circular N0.9-GAD of 2010 dated 07.06.2010 and circular No.20-GAD of 2014 dated 04.04.2014, despite that instances of violation are being reported from the various quarters which has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” reads a government circular issued by the government on Thursday.

“It is therefore, once again impressed upon all the concerned authorities to ensure strict implementation of the ban imposed on smoking in all Government Offices and initiate appropriate penal action against the defaulters under Rules.”

Further, it said, the S.P. (Security), Civil Secretariat shall ensure that nobody is allowed to carry cigarettes and other tobacco products within the premises of the Civil Secretariat and also bring in to the notice of the concerned Administrative Secretary the case of spitting or chewing if any detected for appropriate action against the delinquent employee(s).