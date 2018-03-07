Govt Accords Sanction To Prosecute Zakir Musa, 4 Others

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir government has accorded sanction for prosecution of Zakir Musa, chief of Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hind, a Kashmiri group affiliated to the Al Qaida, for issuing election boycott posters by-elections for parliamentary seat vacated by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The elections were rescinded by election commission of India.

The bypoll, earlier slated to be held on April 12, 2015, was postponed for May 25 following unprecedented protests and clashes and low voter turnout in Srinagar Lok Sabha segment on April 9. At least eight civilians were killed by forces on the day of polling for the Srinagar-Budgam segment.

While recinding it, the Commission said the by-poll will be held for Anantnag “when the situation becomes conducive for the same.” It has not been held since.

Besides Musa, who quit Hizbul Mujahideen after threatening to behead Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, there are four other persons against whom sanction for prosecution has been accorded by Home Department headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

According to SRO in this regard, government said on March 15 last year, SOG, Anantnag, paramilitary CRPF and Army during a naka (check point) at Danter Bridge stopped an Alto Car (JK22-8682), which was on way towards Achabal Adda Anantnag in routine manner in which four persons were travelling. “During search of the vehicle, ninety seven posters of HM outfit and cash worth Rs. 22000 (Indian Currency) was recovered from them. The contents of the seized posters were found incriminating, in which militants had threatened general public not to participate in the forth coming Lok Saba by-Election. Militants had, also insisted youth to join militancy,” the SRO reads.

Later a case under section 13, 18, 39 ULA(P) Act 1967 was registered against the accused persons— Muzaffar Ahmad Ahanger son of Nazir Ahmad Ahanger of Dachu Nagabl Chitragam, Ab. Rafi Bhat son of Ab.Gani of Wadipora Shopian, Muzamil Ahmad Nangroo son of Mohammad Yousf Nangroo of Badroo Yaripora and Amir Ahmad Parra son of Ab. Ahad Parra of Humhana Nagbal and Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Moosa son Abdul Rashid Bhat of Noorpora Tral. While four persons were arrested, Musa has been proceeded under section 512 Cr.PC (proclaimed offender), it said.

“The Authorities appointed by the State Government under sub-section (2) of section 45 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 have independently scrutinized the Case Diary file and all other relevant documents relating to the case and have come to a definite conclusion that this is a fit case for accord of prosecution sanction against the accused persons,” it added.