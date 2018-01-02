Governor Urges Separatists To Accept ‘Peace’ Talks

Jammu—Batting for regaining the lost trust and negating the misgivings in certain sections in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor N.N. Mr. Vohra on Tuesday appealed to separatists to come forward and engage in dialogue and resolve all pending issues.

“To all those who had earlier refused to be part of the peace process, Government appeals to them to come forward and accept the Special Representative for Kashmir’s offer for engaging in dialogue,” said Governor N N Vohra in his address to a joint sitting of legislators from both Houses of the State Legislature at the Central Hall.

“Government is hopeful that, soon enough, all segments shall come forward for a dialogue and all issues would find resolution,” he said. “The State government sees 2018 as a year of opportunities and a period for fully exploiting all possible openings and opportunities.”

He also called for tough and targeted actions by the security forces to ensure that the ‘arc of violence does not spread from the fringes to the mainstream’, to disrupt the lives in the valley yet again.

“We shall need to regain the lost trust and negate the misgivings in certain sections of our society [in Kashmir],” he said in his address to the joint session of the legislature in Jammu on Tuesday.

The Budget Session began on a stormy note as the Opposition staged a walkout during Mr. Vohra’s address to protest alleging failure of the PDP-BJP government on all fronts particularly security.

“The subsequent appointment by the Union government of a special representative to hold talks with the people belonging to all shades of opinion is recognition of the concern for widening the constituency of peace, to include even those who may have contrary ideological convictions,” Mr. Vohra said.

The Governor hoped that 2018 will prove to be a year of opportunities on several fronts.

“Government firmly believes that the elected and the electorate have equal stakes in the peace process and, together, they will have to rise against those who choose violence to disrupt the established order,” he said.

The governor further said “such challenges will be met through dialogue, which is the best means of resolving all disagreements.”

He said the government appeals to all those who had earlier refused to be part of the peace process to come forward and accept the special representative for Kashmir’s offer for engaging in dialogue.

Mr. Vohra batted strongly for tough and targeted action by security forces to check violence.

“Government remains committed to taking all possible steps for building on the peace dividend and also remains equally determined to ensure that the arc of violence does not spread from the fringes to the mainstream, to yet again disrupt our lives. This will require tough and targeted actions by our security forces,” he said.

“For the past several months our security forces have been successfully carrying out targeted counter terrorist operations. While they shall engage in such operations whenever it is necessary to do so, it is hoped that these shall involve the least possible collateral damage to the lives and properties of innocent persons,” he said.

He also hailed the role of the brave hearts of Army, Central Armed Police Forces and the J&K Police who have been operating in the most difficult circumstances and laying down their lives in the fight against terror and violence.

He said that while the valour and sacrifices made by our police personnel cannot ever be viewed in monetary terms, the government has, to express it unbounded gratitude, taken several measures for further enhancing the welfare of our policemen and their families.

“Side by side, recognising the serious visual disabilities suffered by youth who received pellet injuries, government has decided to rehabilitate them and mitigate their sufferings to the maximum possible extent,” he added.

The Governor said that the government is aware of the growing aspirations of our students, some of whom have secured outstanding achievements in academics, sports and many other fields.

“As regards our youth who have been influenced and misled into deviating from the path, the government remains committed to weaning them away from the purveyors of violence,” he said.

Mr. Vohra said the real battle is “not on the streets but to combat and counter the deviation of the younger generation from the inherited values of our society.”

Mehbooba Pays Tributes To Former Lawmakers

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today paid rich tributes to former law makers for their contribution in the political and public life of the State besides their respective fields and specialities.

Speaking on the Obituary Reference in the Lower House on the first day of the Budget session today, the Chief Minister described the former legislators as men of impeccable record and honesty who all along worked tirelessly for the welfare of masses. She said these former lawmakers have left us with many lessons to follow for selfless service to masses. She suggested the House to think of way and means to be explored to help the wards and kin of former legislators for their rehabilitation and sustenance.

The Chief Minister described late M L Fotedar as a very intelligent politician who rose through to a very high position of Union Minister by dint of hard work.

She said the late leader worker closely with former Chief Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and would long be remembered by the people of the State for his work for the upliftment of the masses.

Mehbooba Mufti described former Ministers, late Sheikh Mohammad Maqbool and Sofi Mohi ud Din as very honest politicians and leaders whose lives are examples to emulate and who played key role in strengthening democratic traditions in the State. She said both the leaders possessed simple outlooks to life yet played very important roles in the lives of people of their areas which would be remembered for times to come. She also paid tributes to former Deputy Speaker, Moulvi Abdul Rashid who, she said, worked tirelessly for the people of far flung areas of Banihal constituency till his last days.

The Chief Minister also paid rich tributes to former Member Parliament, Shabir Salaria describing him as an ace lawyer and political activist whose contribution to legal profession and parliamentary discussions would long be remembered.

Mehbooba Mufti described late O P Saraf as a leading voice in the journalistic fraternity and public life of the State.

She said late Dr. Syed Naseer Ahmad Shah made an excellent contribution in the extension of medical services in the State which people would remember for long. She also paid rich tributes to late S. K. Abrol.

The Chief Minister also paid glowing tributes to late Kaushak Bakula and described him as the architect of modern Ladakh who played a key role in the development of the region.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh; legislators, M Y Tarigami; Muhammad Shafi, Hakim Mohammad Yasin, Nawang Rigzin Jora, Sat Sharma, Er. Rasheed and Bashir Ahmad Dar also spoke on the reference and paid rich tributes to these late leaders.

Later the House stood up for two minutes as a mark of respect to these leaders.

Tassaduq Sworn In As MLC

Jammu-Minister for Tourism Tassaduq Mufti was on Monday morning sworn in as member legislative Council. Chairman Legislative Council Haji Inayat Ali administered the oath of office and secrecy to Tassaduq Mufti as MLC in presence of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, several Ministers of PDP-BJP coalition government and legislators of the ruling alliance. He was sworn in before the Governor N N Vohra arrived the Assembly secretariat for customary address to the joint session of legislature. Tassaduq was seated in the front row with works Minister Naeem Akhtar when Governor started his address to the joint session of Assembly.

Vohra Clueless On Vital Issues: Tarigami

CPI(M) MLA from Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami today termed Governor N N Vohra's address to the joint session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislature "clueless" on vital issues.

He said the address had no mention of any plan of initiating a credible process of dialogue with all the stake holders, banning use of pellet guns, release of political prisoners among other issues.

"It was merely repetition of the alliance agenda having no mention of any plan to initiate a credible process of dialogue with all stakeholders including voices of dissent, mandate given to special representative appointed by Government of India, banning the use of pellet guns in the state," Tarigami said.

He said the governor's address was clueless on vital issues.

The MLA said, "There was also no mention of releasing political prisoners from jails, considering the withdrawal of Disturbed Areas Act (DDA) and repealing of AFSPA, measures to be taken to face the severe electricity crisis during winters in Kashmir and other areas and establishment of workshops for repairing transformers at District headquarters including Kulgam."

He said it also had no mention of return of power projects to state from NHPC and tackling the "ever-increasing" unemployment problem in the state.