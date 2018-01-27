Governor Hoists Tricolour In Jammu

Jammu—Governor N. N. Vohra hoisted the tricolour at the State level function on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day, at Maulana Azad Stadium, this morning, which was attended by 25,000 to 30,000 persons.

The Governor inspected the parade and took the salute at an impressive march past which was commanded by Col. Sriram S. of 1st Battalion J&K Light Infantry. The smart contingents participating in the Parade were from the Army, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, men and women contingents of the JKAP, J&K Police, State Disaster Response Force, Haryana Police, J&K Fire and Emergency Services, J&K Forest Protection Force, Excise Department, SSB 66 Battalion, ex-Servicemen, NCC Boys and Girls, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Boys and Girls from various schools, Bands of Army, BSF, J&K Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police and of several Boys and Girls Schools.

A colourful cultural pageantry based on national integration and the glorious composite heritage of the State was presented by several thousand students from various local schools on this occasion. Army Weapons and Equipment Display by Army, demonstration of Martial Arts by skilled men and women and Motorcycle Acrobatics display by Dare-Devils of J&K Police was witnessed by jam-packed audience in the Stadium.

Other attractions of the programme included tableau on “Save Water Safe Water, Judicious Use of Water and Rain Water Harvesting” by Executive Director, CCDU, Department of PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu; “Construct and Use Toilets for Healthy and Happy Life” by the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Jammu; “ Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritive Abhiyan” by NRHM, Jammu; “Swach Bharat Mission (Urban)” by Jammu Municipal Corporation; “Energy Conservation” by the Department of Science & Technology, Jammu and Young Sports achievers by Youth Services and Sports.

Mrs. Usha Vohra, First Lady; Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, Chief Minister; Mr. Kavinder Gupta, Speaker Legislative Assembly; Haji Anayat Ali, Chairman, Legislative Council; Mr. Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, Deputy Speaker, Legislative Assembly; Dr. Haseeb A. Drabu, Minister for Finance; Sh. Abdul Ghani Kohli, Minister for Animal, Sheep Husbandry; Sh. Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, Minister for Tourism; Legislators; and Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed, Chief Justice of J&K High Court and Judges of the State High Court, senior Civil, Police and Army officers, political and social activists, prominent citizens, media persons and the citizenry were present on the occasion