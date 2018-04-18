Governor For Daily Trial

He told the chief minister Mehbooba Mufti that the lumpen elements must not be allowed to disturb law and order in the state.
Jammu—Governor N N Vohra on Tuesday voiced support for day-to-day trial of the Kathua rape-and-murder case, an official spokesperson said.
Earlier, Mehbooba called on Vohra at Raj Bhavan in Jammu, where the two discussed the Kathua rape-and-murder and other issues.
“During the course of their extensive discussions Chief Minister apprised Governor about her recent meetings and discussions at Delhi and the subsequent developments within the State. Among other matters, Governor stressed the importance of ensuring that the prosecution of the Kathua rape and murder case proceeded on a day to day basis and lumpen elements must not be allowed to disturb law and order under any circumstances,” said a spokesman.
He said that the governor also discussed with Mufti issues relating to the long pending elections to Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats and re-iterated the need for strict accountability being enforced in the functioning of the entire administrative apparatus.
