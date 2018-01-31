Goldsmith’s body found, finally 

Srinagar—Police on Tuesday recovered body of 32-year-old goldsmith from Sopore area of north Kashmir after more than a month.

Reports reaching news agency GNS said that some locals including a fisherman spotted a body in river Jehlum near Bypass Bridge in apple town Sopore and informed police immediately about it.

Meanwhile, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body. The deceased has been later identified as Tariq Ahmad Malik, 32, of Kalaroos, Kupwara.

Police has already arrested four accused namely Mohammad Sajad Lara son of Mohammed Afzal Lara, Mohammad Adil Lara son of Mohammed Afzal Lara residents, Ghulam Mohammed Lara son of Ghulam Qadir Lara and Nayeem Ahmad Lara son of Ghulam Mohammed Lara, all residents of Ashpeer Sopore in connection with the murder of the goldsmith.

According to police the accused forcibly took the victim from his shop on 26 of December last year during evening hours and strangulated him before throwing his body into River Jhelum.

The accused looted cash and jewellery from the shop of the victim after committing the murder, police had said.

Body of goldsmith, Tariq Ahmad, a lone bread earner, was later handed over to his family for last rites after conducting all legal medico formalities, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, trader’s body of Sopore called for a complete shutdown in apple town on Wednesday against the murder of the goldsmith.

“Funeral prayers (Nimaz jinazah) will be offered at 02 pm tomorrow at Iqbal Market Sopore in favour of the slain,” Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie, leader of the traders body Sopore said.

The locals and the trader’s body also hailed police for arresting the accused and demanded stern action against those involved in the crime.