GoI Will Take Call On Talks With Pak, BJP Snubs Mehbooba

Jammu: A day after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for dialogue with Pakistan to end the bloodshed in the state, the BJP on Tuesdaysaid talks were not suitable at a time when the neighbouring country was "supporting" militant attacks and it was for the government of India to take a call .

"Amid the sound of bullets and spilt blood, a certain section is advocating talks between Pakistan and India, which is not at all suitable at a time when Pakistan is openly supporting militant attacks in the state," J&K BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi told reporters here.

He said the Centre takes a call on talks with Pakistan and there was no scope of interference by others.

Dialogue can be considered if Pakistan "pulls back" from supporting subversive acts in the region and the environment is conducive, he said.

Mufti on Monday said in the assembly: "If Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti say hold talks with Pakistan, they are dubbed anti-national. There is no alternative except talks. If we don't talk about it, who will? Not a Bihari, not a Punjabi."

"Dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end bloodshed.

I know I will be labelled anti-national by news anchors tonight but that doesnt matter. The people of J&K are suffering. We have to talk because war is not an option," she later tweeted.

Referring to the militant attack on the Sunjuwan Army camp on Saturday which left 6 soldiers and a civilian dead, Sethi said the three militants killed belonged to Pakistan.

The BJP leader criticized National Conference legislator Mohammad Akbar for "hailing Pakistan" in the assembly, saying he insulted the whole Muslim community.

"This is an extremely serious matter, not only due to his anti-national utterance but also in view of an attempt to divide the population," he said.

Sethi demanded that the speaker refer the matter to the privilege committee "as this is clearly a matter of breach of privilege of the House".