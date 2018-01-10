GOI Seeks Details If There’re Triple Talaq Cases After SC Verdict

The high court has asked all Principal District and Session Judges in the state in the state to provide details within two days.
Srinagar—The Government of India has sought details from Jammu and Kashmir High Court whether there have been cases of ‘triple talaqs’ in the state after Supreme Court’s verdict in August last year.
In this connection, the high court has asked all Principal District and Session Judges in the state in the state to provide details within two days.
On December 28, minister of law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad told Lok Sabha that there have been 100 cases of instant triple talaq in India since the Supreme Court judgment.
On August 22 last year, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court had termed the practice of instant triple talaq as unconstitutional with a 3-2 majority.
The government of India has already introduced a bill—the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, seeks to criminalise instant divorce, triple talaq.
The bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress, voting in favour, but with caveats. However, it is pending with Lok sahba.
The bill, if enacted, will make triple talaq a criminal offence. It proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife in any form of spoken, written or by electronic means such as email, SMS, and WhatsApp.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.