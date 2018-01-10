GOI Seeks Details If There’re Triple Talaq Cases After SC Verdict

Srinagar—The Government of India has sought details from Jammu and Kashmir High Court whether there have been cases of ‘triple talaqs’ in the state after Supreme Court’s verdict in August last year.

In this connection, the high court has asked all Principal District and Session Judges in the state in the state to provide details within two days.

On December 28, minister of law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad told Lok Sabha that there have been 100 cases of instant triple talaq in India since the Supreme Court judgment.

On August 22 last year, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court had termed the practice of instant triple talaq as unconstitutional with a 3-2 majority.

The government of India has already introduced a bill—the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, seeks to criminalise instant divorce, triple talaq.

The bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress, voting in favour, but with caveats. However, it is pending with Lok sahba.

The bill, if enacted, will make triple talaq a criminal offence. It proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife in any form of spoken, written or by electronic means such as email, SMS, and WhatsApp.