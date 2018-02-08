GoI Says Only 19 Killed In Protests In J&K In 3 Years

New Delhi—Altogether 4,799 stone pelting incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in last three years in which 17 protesters and two security personnel were killed, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said there were 730 stone pelting incidents in 2015, 2,808 such incidents in 2016 and 1,261 stone pelting incidents in 2017.

During the last three years, 17 protesters and two security personnel were killed in these incidents, he said replying to a written question.

Ahir said the central government had constituted an expert committee on July 26, 2016 to explore possible alternatives to pellet guns as non-lethal weapons.

The recommendations of the committee were taken into account by the government for appropriate implementation and accordingly, various measures such as using PAVA-Chilli (shells and grenades), STUN-LAC (shells and grenades) and tear smoke shells were used to disperse the unlawful violent protesters before the use of pellet guns, he said. (PTI)

'12 youth shunned militancy'

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that 12 militants in Kashmir had shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream in the last three years.

She said this in the Legislative Council in reply to questions of several members, including Qaiser Jamsheed Lone and Ali Mohammad Dar of the National Conference (NC) and Congress' Gulam Nabi Monga.

From 2015 to 2017, 12 militants shunned the path of violence, but none of them gave representations for their rehabilitation under the Rehabilitation Policy 2004, the chief minister said.

The number of local youths joining militancy in Kashmir went up to 126 in 2017, a sharp increase from 88 in 2016, Mehbooba informed the House yesterday.

"As many as 66 youths joined militancy in 2015, 88 in 2016 and 126 in 2017," she said replying to a question by NC's Ali Mohammed Sagar.