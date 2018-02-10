GoI relaxes age of J&K UPSC aspirants  

"On the intervention of Hon'ble Chief minister, UPSC agrees for one time age relaxation for candidates of IAS exams from the state of Jammu and Kashmir," JKCM's Grievance Cell tweeted.
New Delhi—The Government of India has agreed to give one-time relaxation in qualifying age for Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) candidates from Jammu and Kashmir.
On Thursday, Mehbooba had spoken to Union Minister, Incharge Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Jitendra Singh on increasing the upper age limit for the state's youth appearing for the UPSC.
Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and former chief minister Omar Abdullah too had asked the state government to seek enhancement in upper age for the UPSC aspirants from the state.
