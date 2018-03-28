GoI Rebuffs Mehbooba On Talks With Pak

New Delhi—There is no proposal from J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti seeking a dialogue with Pakistan for bringing peace in the state, the government informed the Rajya Sabha Wednesday.

Indian minister of state for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said the government has clear and consistent position that it desires "normal neighbourly" relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing all outstanding issues bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Simla Agreement and the Lahore declaration.

In a written reply to a question by Shiromani Akali Dal member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on whether the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has recently asked the central government to talk to Pakistan for peace in the state, Ahir said: "No such proposal has been received from the state government".

The minister said any meaningful dialogue with Pakistan can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence.

"Onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere," he said.

The reply by the Centre has the potential of creating a controversy in the state as the Chief Minister as well as her party have been claiming to have asked the Centre to hold a meaningful dialogue with Pakistan.(PTI)

India’s Crown Has Lost Its Sheen: CM

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday Jammu and Kashmir being crown of India has lost sheen.

“J&K’s immense natural beauty, cultural diversity & linguistic bounty is perhaps the reason that the almighty has kept us at the top of the country, in the form of a crown. But this crown has lost its sheen,” Mehbooba tweeted.

She said there were many ways to deal with the problem but “we are only using one, fighting guns with guns.”

“The cries of the afflicted are getting lost in this cycle of violence. We must heal the wounds, we must bring back the healing touch.,” she added