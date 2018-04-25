GoI Looks At Military Solution To Kashmir: JRL

Srinagar—Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said government of India looks at a military solution for Kashmir even as they paid tributes to four armed youth—Abid Ahmed, Ishfaq Ahmed, Umar Javaid and Yasir Ahmed, who were killed in a gunfight at Laam, Tral in Pulwama district on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, the JRL said the “obstinacy of the Indian state to refuse to resolve the Kashmir dispute and the resulting repression is forcing young boys to take up arms and in the process they lose their lives in pursuit of liberating their land.”

“GOI looks at a military solution for Kashmir and use of extreme force is adopted to quell the peoples genuine political will and aspirations, no space is provided for expression of that will politically by the government . As a result our educated youth feel pushed to resort to an armed struggle. The onus of this and their martyrdom lies completely with the authorities.”

The Leadership said that similarly students also feel compelled to hit the streets to express their anger and anguish over the “extreme repression” and killings of Kashmiris either civilians or armed that has become a part of our daily lives. The banning of all normal means of expression such as students bodies and forums that was available to students world over where they could express their views and protest was denied to them forcing them to come out on roads.

“The authorities then again resort to use of force against them causing grievous injuries to them . Even little children and girls are not spared the rod. The forces charge at them even inside their schools which shows that even our Kashmir’s educational institutions aren’t safe from the forces.”

The Leadership strongly condemned the arrest and detention of dozens of students in Baramulla, Sopore, Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, stating that those running Kashmir are changing even the basics of democratic principles and principles of basic humanity.

The leadership said that New Delhi and the ruling regime in Kashmir are “hell-bent to use full military might to force resistance leadership and the people into submission. However, that will never happen. New Delhi will be forced to realise the futility of this approach and will have to engage with Kashmir peoples will.”

The Leadership denounced the nocturnal raids in various villages in Pulwama district and arbitrary detention of many youth terming it as “state terrorism”. The Leadership also expressed its serious concern over the plight of prisoners lodged in various prisons in and outside the state .They said that many Kashmiri prisoners have been lodged in the cells in the notorious Tihar jail in New Delhi where dreaded criminals are languishing since past many years which poses a serious threat to their life.

The Leadership strongly condemned the detention of Duktaran-e-Milat chief Syedah Asiya Andrabi along with her two activists and shifting them to Central Jail Srinagar. They said that Asiya was already suffering from multiple ailments and that lodging her in Central poses a risk to her life and if anything untoward happens to her, entire blame will lie on the ruling parties.