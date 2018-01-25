‘GoI Has No Right To Celebrate R-Day In J&K’

Srinagar—People of Jammu and Kashmir are not against celebration of Republican day within “Indian states” and New Delhi has right to celebrate it in J&K, joint resistance leadership said on Wednesday.

“We have no animosity with India or its people and they have every right to celebrate republican day within its states but despite their rhetoric about democracy they have no ethical or constitutional right to celebrate this in Jammu and Kashmir as our democratic rights have been smashed and trampled,” said JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik In a joint statement issued here.

They added: “India has no right to celebrate its Republican day as they have occupied state with its military might and its presence has tormented all ethics.”

They also appealed people to observe 26th January as a “black day and boycott all celebrations.”

They asserted that India claims to be a large democracy in world but virtually stand exposed in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Indian is trampling all basic and fundamental rights since last seven decades.”

Referring to “human rights abuses” in Jammu and Kashmir, the JRL said that abuses range from mass killings, enforced disappearances, torture, rape and sexual abuse to political repression and suppression of freedom of speech.

They claimed that six lakh people were killed, ten thousand disappeared in forces custody and hundreds of women molested.

The joint leadership while referring to UN charter said that they guarantee the basic and fundamental rights and this institution has obviously called to seek the people’s verdict through plebiscite and has asked to ascertain their wish with regards to political destiny of state and even India in its pledge has confirmed to honour and seek the people’s verdict through plebiscite.

“Despite being signatory to these resolutions, India backtracked from its commitment,” said JRL, adding that the contry was not providing any opportunity to people of state.

They also asked school going children, their parents and teachers to stay away from all these celebrations and asked to realize their “obligations towards nation”.