Glamorisation Of Militancy In J&K: GoI

New Delhi—The government of India on Tuesday said militants in Jammu and Kashmir have been resorting to glamorisation of militancy to recruit “misguided” youths in their outfits.
Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said "the state has been affected by terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border and levels of the violence in various districts of the Valley are linked to infiltrations. "Militants have been resorting to glamorisation of militancy to recruit misguided youths in their outfits," he said, replying to a written question.
The government regularly reviews the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and in order to prevent activities of militants, numerous steps have been taken including strengthening of operational grid with enhanced human intelligence and use of technical intelligence grid.
"The government has also continuously encouraged policies to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities to wean them away from militancy," he said.
Replying to a question on whether terrorist activities have increased in Jammu and Kashmir after the surgical strike in PaK on September 29, 2016, Ahir said the suggestion was not correct.
"188 terrorist incidents were reported during six months period before the surgical strike. 56 security personnel and 10 civilians lost their lives in these incidents.
"On the other hand, 155 terrorist incidents have been reported during six months period post the surgical strike. 29 security personnel and 10 civilians have lost their lives in these incidents," he said.
