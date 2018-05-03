For getting cabinet berth you have to be a sycophant:BJP legislator

“I think I was not inducted because I am not a sycophant and will never be at ones beck and call. If you want some gains and a berth in Cabinet, you have to become sycophant,” he said.
Jammu—Bharitya Jananta Party legislator from Marh Sukhnandan Kumar Wednesday said that he was not inducted into the Council of Ministers because unlike others he is not a sycophant.
Sukhnandan Kuman who was a Minister when late Mufti Muhammad Sayed forged alliance with BJP told news agency CNS that people who elected him are angry with his party. “As a Minister, I performed very well. I was not only popular in Jammu and Leh, but in Kashmir as well. This time I was expecting a cabinet berth but the party again ignored me,” he said.
“I think I was not inducted because I am not a sycophant and will never be at ones beck and call. If you want some gains and a berth in Cabinet, you have to become sycophant,” he said.
Sukhnandan claimed that nobody can defeat him in his constituency. “I will emerge victorious for the third straight time in next elections. My people who are angry with my party are with me and they will always support me,” he said.
Meanwhile, former Jammu Kashmir Health Minister Bali Baghat said that he was not ousted from the Cabinet on the basis of his performance.
“As a Minister I lived up to the expectations of my party. I performed very well. BJP made changes in the Council of Ministers keeping the future in view,” Bali Baghat told CNS.
He said that BJP is serious about 2019 Parliament elections. “In this regard some party leaders who have not been inducted in the Council of Ministers have been assigned a special role. I am one among them,” he said. Responding to a question, Bali Baghat said that one has to obey the party high command. “You have no option but to obey the decision of high command,” he said when asked why he was ousted from the Cabinet.
Bali Baghat is BJP legislator
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.