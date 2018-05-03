 Skip to main content
For getting cabinet berth you have to be a sycophant:BJP legislator

“I think I was not inducted be­cause I am not a sycophant and will never be at ones beck and call. If you want some gains and a berth in Cabinet, you have to become sycophant,” he said.

Jammu—Bharitya Jananta Party legislator from Marh Sukh­nandan Kumar Wednesday said that he was not inducted into the Council of Ministers because un­like others he is not a sycophant.

Sukhnandan Kuman who was a Minister when late Mufti Mu­hammad Sayed forged alliance with BJP told news agency CNS that people who elected him are angry with his party. “As a Min­ister, I performed very well. I was not only popular in Jammu and Leh, but in Kashmir as well. This time I was expecting a cabinet berth but the party again ignored me,” he said.

Sukhnandan claimed that no­body can defeat him in his con­stituency. “I will emerge victo­rious for the third straight time in next elections. My people who are angry with my party are with me and they will always support me,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Jammu Kashmir Health Minister Bali Baghat said that he was not oust­ed from the Cabinet on the basis of his performance.

“As a Minister I lived up to the expectations of my party. I performed very well. BJP made changes in the Council of Minis­ters keeping the future in view,” Bali Baghat told CNS.

He said that BJP is serious about 2019 Parliament elections. “In this regard some party leaders who have not been inducted in the Council of Ministers have been assigned a special role. I am one among them,” he said. Responding to a question, Bali Baghat said that one has to obey the party high com­mand. “You have no option but to obey the decision of high com­mand,” he said when asked why he was ousted from the Cabinet.

Bali Baghat is BJP legislator

 Tags Bharatiya Janata PartyKashmirCabinet

