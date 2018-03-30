Geelani Released From House Arrest, For Now

Srinagar—The chairman of the Hurriyat (G) Syed Ali Geelani offered congregational prayers on Friday and addressed a public rally at Hyderpora here, hours after authorities lifted restrictions on him.

A statement issued by his alliance said that this was Geelani’s first public appearance in eight years, having been confined to his house by the government.

He was accompanied by his long-time associate Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who recently took over from him as chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, a party that he founded.

Geelani was accorded a rousing reception and was taken in a procession to the Hyderpora mosque amid pro-freedom slogans, the statement said.

“In his brief speech, interspersed with verses of the Holy Qur’an, Geelani reminded the congregation of the sacrifices Kashmiris had offered over the past seven decades against tyrannical rule,” the statement said.

Resize Hurriyat Conference-G Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani adresses people at Jamia Masjid Hyderpora Srinagar. (Photo: Abid Bhat/ KO)

“He cautioned people against the divide and rule policy of pro-India factions and stressed on forging unity between those pursuing (Kashmir’s) sacred mission,” it said.

“I, with a sincere heart, want to convey that we are yearning for peace and seek a peaceful resolution to the long-pending Kashmir issue,” the statement quoted Geelani as having said. “India needs to fulfill its promise of giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination to choose their future.”

“We want to remind Indian authorities that we are not demanding that any part of India be separated but make it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory which needs a resolution in accordance with resolutions presented by India itself before UN on January 1948,” Geelani further said.

“India is suffering from arrogance of power and is using an imperialistic and coercive attitude in the disputed territory of J&K,” he said.

Hailing youth for their passion commitment, and enthusiasm, the Hurriyat (G) chairman said that the joint resistance leadership would meet soon to chalk out a fresh strategy.

Mirwaiz Decries Smear Campaign On Electronic, Social Media; “Strong Leadership Threat To GoI”

The chairman of the Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that with the support of “quislings,” the Government of India had always undermined the emergence of a strong people’s leadership as it feared that a leadership which represented people’s aspirations and enjoyed their full support would prove to be a huge political challenge for it.

“The past 70 years of our political struggle bear testimony to the fact that while there have been those who badly betrayed the trust reposed in them and are responsible for our current misery, there have been great leaders among the people like Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah, Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, Sufi Mohammad Akbar, Amanulah Khan, Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, ‘Shaheed-e-Millat’ Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq and others who despite being subjected to pain and hardships of exile and jails, allurements and appeasements by the adversary never gave in or compromised their integrity and the people’s trust in them and even sacrificed their lives for it,” the Mirwaiz said.

“The current people's leadership is equally committed and is sincere and steadfast, and like the tremendous sacrifices being offered by the people especially youth, it is also facing hardships,” he said.

“All governments that have ruled India since 1947 know that a sincere and strong leadership is a threat to their control on Kashmir, so they have constantly undermined it,” he said.

“When repressive means of jailing detaining curbing and confining the leadership fail, devious tactics are adopted to discredit and malign it,” he said .

“Vicious propaganda, lies and smear campaigns are launched on print electronic or social media, and facts are twisted and manipulated,” he said.

“The NIA investigation drama to intimidate and badmouth the leadership and dishearten people and disillusion them from their just political movement and their leadership has proved to be a failure for the agencies, as people saw through it. The lies and fabrications spread did not hold and the harassment caused to us and those close to us did not deter the leadership. Yet leaders and activists have been detained in Tihar jail in scorching heat and hostile conditions,” he said.

“Now the propaganda of police cover provided to me is being raked up and exploited by the government,” he said.

“Drums are being beaten about the expenditure incurred on the cover. What is obvious is the pettiness of such people that they can play politics even on such an issue,” he said.

“After the shahadat of my father, police personnel were already stationed at my house when I returned from Mirwaiz Manzil Rajori Kadal where my family and I were staying for two months. When we inquired it was communicated that it was obligatory on the state to provide the cover based on their assessment of threat perception to me after my father’s shahadat, and will not be removed. Since then they are stationed here,” he said.

“Hundreds of crores are spent on the police cover provided to thousands of people in the state.

“Singling me out and drumming it up when they very well know the background of the whole issue shows their shallowness,” he said.

“I reiterate that government is free to withdraw the police personnel as and when it wants as I have never asked for it,” he said.