Geelani rejects charges leveled against Hurriyat leaders

"It is a ploy to target the leadership and their activists to malign them and link them to subversive activities and prolong their unlawful detention."
Srinagar—Chairman Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani on Friday, while rejecting charges leveled against incarcerated Hurriyat leaders including Altaf Ahmed Shah, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Meraj-u-Din, Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Kamran Yousuf, Javed Ahmad Bhat and Kashmiri trader Zahoor Ahmed Watali, said that it is a deliberate ploy to “link Kashmir’s indigenous struggle with terrorism, saying that charge sheet filed by NIA ,and number of witnesses listed are “false and fake. Terming it political vendetta, saying that charges leveled are far from reality, added Geelani.
Referring to recent threatening statement of Army chief Bipin Rawat, Indian rulers and use of brute force against resistance movement, Geelani said that they are creating a hype of so-called terror to justify use of state power.
Commenting over the charges filed by NIA against incarcerated leaders, Geelani said that fake allegations and accusation in 13000 pages and lengthy list of 300 witness is a ploy to target the leadership and their activists to malign them and link them to subversive activities and prolong their unlawful detention.
They have nothing to do with funding case, saying that we demand their unconditional release,” he said and added that there is no constitutional, and moral justification to arrest these people and detaining them in Tihar.
NIA has no role in disputed territory as we are not a part of India, said Geelani and blaming local stooges added that a crackdown against resistance leadership and filling fake charge sheet has been adopted on the behest of its local stooges.
There is a propaganda blitzkrieg to defame movement and resistance leadership, added Geelani and accused New Delhi of coercing Hurriyat leadership and enforce dialogue through the barrel of gun.
It is a well-thought-out ploy to hoodwink opinion of international community, said Geelani, saying we are facing appalling and mournful situations since past 70 years. They are living in an illusion that they will make us to surrender, said Geelani and what kind of injustice they do not have used here in this period, added he.
