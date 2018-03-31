Geelani Questions Silence On Asifa Rape, Murder  

Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday while slamming authorities said that criminal silence maintained by them over the murder and rape of Asifa is very sad and painful.

In a statement issued here, Geelani said, “It seems when it comes to the people of Kashmir all decide to turn a blind eye.”

He expressed shock over the slow pace proceedings in the case and said attempts are being made to shelve the case likewise that of Asiya-Neelofar double murder case.

Terming the murder and rape of innocent Asifa as the most reprehensible crime against humanity, Geelani said, “It is shocking and very unfortunate that even judiciary is working under the influence of these bigoted minded people and instead of taking cognizance, acting as mute spectator.”

Referring to 2012 Nirbhaya murder and rape incident of Delhi, Geelani said that the gruesome murder and rape of the girl sparked outrage in whole India, however contrary to this and as usual no justice was ever done in Asifa murder case and the perpetrators are being supported by communal factions and authorities showing a lenient view.

Geelani said the evil act of raping a child is the most abhorrent act against all humanity. “The beasts who did it, not only raped 8-year-old little Asifa they drugged her and killed her and even though the state administration and judiciary remained unmoved and as usual followed their insincere dogma,” he said.

Hurriyat (G) chairman said the murder of the eight-year-old girl had saddened him. While demanding capital punishment for accused, Geelani appealed to all peace and justice loving people of state and particularly Jammu, activists and humanists to stand with humanity and justice.

“No sin is ever justifiable,” Geelani said, adding that in civilised societies, those sharing power feel accountable to protect rights of people against the violence and provide protection to the victims.

He said it is moral duty for authorities to protect rights of people and there are precedence that rulers even resign from their responsibilities if they fail to deliver their duties.

“The situations are quite contrary and authorities instead support such beastliness for gaining political dividends,” he said.

Appealing international human rights organisations for their cognizance, Syed Ali Geelani asked them to look into the grave incident and put up case with International Court of Justice to deliver speedy justice to affected family.