Geelani Questions Mehbooba’s 'Criminal Silence’

Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday corned Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her silence over participation of two cabinet ministers in a “pro-criminal” rally at Kathua even as he said “communalizing and politicising” murder and rape case of 8-year-old Asifa was “unacceptable.”

In a statement issued here, Geelani lashed out at Mehbooba for her “criminal silence” over the rape and murder. He termed “efforts by the ruling dispensation to shield real culprits” as the biggest irony.

"We have no doubt that so-called alliance is being run from Nagpur,” said Geelani. Nagpur houses the headquarters of RSS, the political ideologue of ruling BJP government, both at centre and centre.

Strongly criticising ‘pro-criminal’ rally at Kathua in which a few ministers and party workers joined, Geelani said that how can government take due course of action against culprits when its two cabinet ministers participated in rally.

“Despite restrictions on public rallies, the pro-criminal rally was organised which clearly illustrates that they believe in bullying and lawlessness in state is at its peak.”

Citing the statement of two cabinet ministers, Chander Prakash Ganga, and Chowdary Lal Singh demanding handing of over the investigation of brutal rape and murder case to CBI, Geelani said, that communalizing and politicising a murder and rape case was “unacceptable”.

Geelani said that it was highly condemnable that these pro-criminals and campaigners have tarnished all ethics and instead of providing any relief to victim’s family, they are being intimidated and harassed on one pretext or the other.

The octogenarian leader said that “pro-criminal” rally reflects the total “moral bankruptcy” of ruling partners, saying that threatening the Gujjars in Kathua depicts “sick mindset for reaping political dividends.”

“Rape and murder of innocent minor deserves highest form of condemnation,”said Geelani and expressed his shock that those in power corridors instead of helping in smooth trial were creating hurdles and communalising situation in state.

He said the people irrespective of their religion also support the punishment to the guilty and it’s the collective responsibility of all the humans living in the J&K state to ensure stern punishment to the people involved in the rape and murder of Asifa. “Those in power corridors can go to any extent, “said Geelani and made a fervent appeal to people, to disassociate from “these opportunists” who for the lust of chair, take people for granted and play with their sentiments.”