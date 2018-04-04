Geelani For OIC Role In K-Issue 

Srinagar—Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday urged Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to play its active and effective role in resolving the issue faced by Muslim Ummah.

Welcoming the statement of OIC General Secretary on Kashmir, Geelani in a statement said, “We hope that this institution will play its effective and pivotal role in world politics.”

Hailing the statement of OIC General Secretary Yousuf A. Al-Othaimeen, wherein he has called India to allow access to the OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission in Kashmir, Geelani said there is dire need to represent the aspirations of Kashmir and Palestine issues in their right perspective, adding instead of issuing mere statements, we should take practical and effective measures.

“OIC has a greater and pivotal role in international politics,” asserted Geelani and stressed OIC authorities to play assigned and outstanding role in resolving the issues related to Kashmir, Palestine and other issues facing Muslim Ummah.

Hurriyat (G) chairman said that OIC should impress India to shun its obstinate and military approach against unarmed civilians and fulfill its commitment with oppressed people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani said India is deliberately overlooking the historical background and facts related to Kashmir issue and while hailing OIC for its stand on Kashmir urged to raise issue in all international forums and use influence to highlight “killings, atrocities, arrest spree, uncalled and unjustified use of brute force against peaceful and innocent citizens, perpetrated by Indian authorities”.

Appealing its member countries, Geelani urged to favour and present unanimous resolution in UNO for settlement of Palestine and Kashmir issues and urged to resolve all bilateral and political issues among its members amicably.

While favouring peaceful political settlement and situations in the region, Geelani said that member countries should ask UN Secretary General to find ways and means to impress India to “shun its egoistic approach and stop its oppressive forces responsible for prevailing bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Hurriyat (G) chairman said that OIC should prevail upon the Indian government to give free access to OIC and other global human rights groups to take on spot stock of the situation with regard to Human Rights abuses in Kashmir. The volatile situation prevailing in Kashmir needs a practical approach by OIC and other International bodies, he added.

The UN and OIC intervention in almost all the conflict zones and regions of the globe is lauded as a welcome move, Geelani said, adding that it is in this context, the people of Kashmir demand the UN and OIC intervention for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue, lingering for the last seven decades before the UNO.

“These issues should be assigned top priority to avert any possible nuclear collusion between the two nuclear powers of the sub-continent,” he said.

Geelani also expressed his deep grief over the death of youth Gowher Ahmad Rather ( Kangan), who succumbed to his injuries today and said that our youngsters are being killed with impunity and added India has let lose the reign of terror.

Praying for the slain youth, Geelani expressed sympathy and solidarity with grieved family. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in forces’ action, saying the “so-called” rulers have given the forces a license to kill Kashmiri youth.

Terming the killing of Gowher Ahmad as “cold blooded murder”, Geelani said, “The blood hungry men in uniform only implement the orders of the rulers who in order to please their masters in New Delhi are on a killing spree in Kashmir.”

Geelani warned of dire consequences and said people will resist and resent if these killings are not stopped forthwith.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference (G) has strongly condemned the arrest of the resistance leaders Gh Ahmad Gulzar, Hakim Ab Rashid, Mohd Yasin Ataie, Umer Adil Dar and putting Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Haji Ghulam Nabi Sumji, Bilal Sidique, Mohd Ashraf Laya and Yasmeen Raja under house detention, terming it as “frustration of the puppet regime”.

“Jammu and Kashmir has virtually turned into a police state. These repressive and suppressive measures won’t break our resolve,” it said. (