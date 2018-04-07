Geelani Not Allowed To Offer Friday Prayers 

Srinagar: Authorities yet again barred Syed Ali Geelani, chairman of Hurriyat Conference (G) from offering Friday prayers.

“Hurriyat chairman was stopped after he defied house arrest restrictions and did not allow him to venture out of his Hyderpora house to march towards Masjid Hamza (Lal Chowk),” amalgam said in a statement issued here.

It said the large contingents of police and CRPF were deployed on main roads leading to residence of Geelani and no one was allowed to move out of Hurriyat office.

Lashing out at authorities, the Hurriyat Conference said that police chief in his statement had stated that Geelani is now, “Azad’’ but the continuous curbs on his movement proved that they are relying on “false propaganda and their tall claims stand deflated.”

“Sealing all roads with concertina wires and barricades leading Hyderpora residence and curbs Geelani defied house arrest, however authorities also barred Geelani from venturing out of his Hyderpora house to march towards Masjid Hamza,” he said.

Geelani in his address, said by placing curbs and detaining resistance leaders, the government was denying them to stage peaceful protests. “It is tantamount to interference in religious matters,” he said.

Geelani said Kashmiris will continue with their struggle till freedom was achieved.

He said the sacrifices of youth won’t go waste and nobody will be allowed to play with their sacrifices, saying “we will never surrender or succumb to pressure but will pursue our cherished mission till it is taken to its logical conclusion.”

The Hurriyat leader appealed to international community to take cognisance of the “brutal” killings and come forward to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

“Since past 70 years people while braving brute forces are laying their precious lives and despite its eight lakh forces and extreme military might, India and its stooges couldn’t dampen our passion for freedom,” he said

Meanwhile, a resolution framed by the JRL was read and passed unanimously across all masjids, shrines and Imam Baras across Kashmir amid a pledge that the struggle of Kashmiri people for the right to self determination will continue on all fronts till the final goal is achieved, a spokesman said in a statement here.

“Special prayers were held for the civilians killed in injured in force’s action in South Kashmir and Kangan, Ganderbal. In connection with the JRL’s call for protests, Hurriyat workers and activists took out a massive protest march at Sajadabad, Chattabal Srinagar. The protest was led by Aga Syed Muhammad Yousuf, Sahil War, Farooq Ahmed Sheikh, Bashir Ahmed Pandit and many other APHC activists,” the statement by JRL said.