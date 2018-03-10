Geelani, Mirwaiz hail UNHCHR

Srinagar—Chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference on Friday hailed the statement of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein on Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani said, “We believe that UNO will take necessary steps in this regard and take measures to halt bloodshed and check growing excesses against unarmed and peaceful civilians.”

He rejected New Delhi’s response, saying it illustrates their “haughty” and “inhuman” approach.

“While violating the norms laid in human rights charter, Indian authorities are trampling and violating human values. All member countries should honour and respect right to self-determination for all subjugated nations,” Geelani said.

“We appeal international community and UNO to take impressive measures for the resolution of this long pending dispute. Kashmir dispute has multiplied human tragedies and because of this lingering issue, millions of people are facing immense hardships and a state of uncertainty and instability is looming over whole South Asian region,” Hurriyat (G) chairman said.

Geelani expressed hope UN rights chief will play a positive and effective role for peaceful settlement of Kashmir, saying it is not a cross-border issue between two countries or terrorism but an issue accepted by the international community.

“Kashmir issue poses threat for world peace. People in Jammu Kashmir don’t like any confrontation and are against war-like situations. I with sincere heart want to convey that we are yearning for peace and seek a peaceful resolution to the long-pending issue,” Geelani said.

“Six lakh souls were lost due to unending horrendous situations, tens of thousands were killed in forces custody and thousands are languishing in jails and detention centers,” he added.

Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was released from house arrest after five days, while addressing theFriday congregation at the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar welcomed the concern expressed by the UN rights chief over the denial of unconditional access by Government of India and Pakistan to visit Kashmir and take stock of the grave human rights situation here.

“It is long overdue that the UN takes cognizance of the grave situation prevailing in the valley especially the daily killings, a direct consequence of Government of India’s policy of militarization and the powers bestowed upon the forces through draconian laws like the AFSPA. UN should use its influence and build pressure on New Delhi to abolish the draconian AFSPA, which is the root cause of brutal killings and extreme violations of human rights in Kashmir,” Mirwaiz said in a statement issued her.

Expressing grief and strong condemnation over the recent killings in Pahnoo Shopian, Mirwaiz said if these brazen killing of Kashmiris does not stop, people will be forced to hit the streets.

He also strongly condemned the “repulsive instinct” of those forces playing politics with the humanitarian issue of providing justice to the eight year old victim of rape and murder in Kathua. He said every citizen of J&K should unanimously ensure that justice prevails and the guilty are booked and punished as per the law of the land for this disgusting crime. He said if the law is not allowed to take its course it can have very serious repercussions for the state.

He also condemned the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners from Central Jail Srinagar to various prisons in Jammu.