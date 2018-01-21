Geelani expresses concern over Cross Border firing

Srinagar—Chairman All Par­ties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani expressed deep con­cern over the loss of precious lives in recent shelling on the line of control (LoC) and said unless Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of people, the risk of collision between the two nucle­ar powers will remain, which will be devastating not only for the region but whole world.

To mislead their own people and international community LoC is being kept hot and tense so that gross human rights violations and barbarism by the Indian armed forces, for the last 7 decades, par­ticularly during the present upris­ing are hushed up in the thunders of guns roaring on line of control.

Geelani Sahib in a statement said that as a result of shelling hu­man lives are lost irrespective of their creed, colour, and religion including commoners and uni­formed as well. Their property is lost and they every now and then have to flee from their native places putting them under severe psychological and physical stress.

Hurriyat Chairman once again made it clear that our freedom struggle is indigenous and people of Jammu Kashmir are striving for their basic and fundamental right legalized by not only world body but India as well. Geelani Sahib said that India with its ar­rogance of power has subjected the whole population to unpar­alleled brutalities to creating a graveyard silence.

Referring to the threatening statement of Indian home minis­ter, wherein he has said that India in a befitting reply will teach Paki­stan a lesson, Geelani said that its arrogance of power and appealed to India and Pakistan to demon­strate restraint and wisdom and play a constructive role for peace­ful resolution of the Kashmir is­sue which, he said, poses a threat to world peace.

“War and inconsistencies are no options, instead they cause devas­tation and destruction. Both India and Pakistan are nuclear countries and any flare up can prove ex­tremely detrimental,” he said.

War is neither an option nor a solution to issues,” he said and added that Kashmir issue has multiplied human tragedies and it was because of this lingering issue that millions of people were facing immense hardship and a state of uncertainty and instability was looming over the whole south Asian region.

Ministers statement testi­fies our claim that India with its haughty and stubborn ap­proach is delaying the peaceful solution to issue and instead of taking appropriate measures, hatching conspiracies to desta­bilise Pakistan.

Geelani said India had a great role to play in creating a condu­cive atmosphere and they needed to shun their “stubborn attitude and accept ground reality” regard­ing the Kashmir issue.

Hurriyat chairman said that world is changing fast and no just voice can be muzzled by any kind of brutality and force. However, the political uncertainty and glom­ming clouds of collision still pre­vail in the sub-continent because of the arrogance and stubbornness of India, which looks Kashmir only through the prism of the law and order and shies away from addressing it in its historical per­spective and unless India concedes to the just and realistic demands of the people of Kashmir both India and Pakistan particularly Kashmi­ri will continue to bleed and peace will be a distant dream for every­body living here.