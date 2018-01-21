Geelani expresses concern over Cross Border firing

‘Unresolved Kashmir may prove disastrous for world’
Srinagar—Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani expressed deep concern over the loss of precious lives in recent shelling on the line of control (LoC) and said unless Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of people, the risk of collision between the two nuclear powers will remain, which will be devastating not only for the region but whole world.
To mislead their own people and international community LoC is being kept hot and tense so that gross human rights violations and barbarism by the Indian armed forces, for the last 7 decades, particularly during the present uprising are hushed up in the thunders of guns roaring on line of control.
Geelani Sahib in a statement said that as a result of shelling human lives are lost irrespective of their creed, colour, and religion including commoners and uniformed as well. Their property is lost and they every now and then have to flee from their native places putting them under severe psychological and physical stress.
Hurriyat Chairman once again made it clear that our freedom struggle is indigenous and people of Jammu Kashmir are striving for their basic and fundamental right legalized by not only world body but India as well. Geelani Sahib said that India with its arrogance of power has subjected the whole population to unparalleled brutalities to creating a graveyard silence.
Referring to the threatening statement of Indian home minister, wherein he has said that India in a befitting reply will teach Pakistan a lesson, Geelani said that its arrogance of power and appealed to India and Pakistan to demonstrate restraint and wisdom and play a constructive role for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue which, he said, poses a threat to world peace.
“War and inconsistencies are no options, instead they cause devastation and destruction. Both India and Pakistan are nuclear countries and any flare up can prove extremely detrimental,” he said.
War is neither an option nor a solution to issues,” he said and added that Kashmir issue has multiplied human tragedies and it was because of this lingering issue that millions of people were facing immense hardship and a state of uncertainty and instability was looming over the whole south Asian region.
Ministers statement testifies our claim that India with its haughty and stubborn approach is delaying the peaceful solution to issue and instead of taking appropriate measures, hatching conspiracies to destabilise Pakistan.
Geelani said India had a great role to play in creating a conducive atmosphere and they needed to shun their “stubborn attitude and accept ground reality” regarding the Kashmir issue.
Hurriyat chairman said that world is changing fast and no just voice can be muzzled by any kind of brutality and force. However, the political uncertainty and glomming clouds of collision still prevail in the sub-continent because of the arrogance and stubbornness of India, which looks Kashmir only through the prism of the law and order and shies away from addressing it in its historical perspective and unless India concedes to the just and realistic demands of the people of Kashmir both India and Pakistan particularly Kashmiri will continue to bleed and peace will be a distant dream for everybody living here.
