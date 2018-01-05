Geelani Denied To Hold Seminar, Yet Again

A large contingent of police and CRPF personnel deployed at the entry of a lane leading towards Hurriyat (G) headquarters- cum -residence of its chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani, prevented media men and participants from moving ahead.
Srinagar: Authorities on Thursday prevented Hurriyat Conference (G) from holding a seminar at its Hyderpora office here.
A large contingent of police and CRPF personnel deployed at the entry of a lane leading towards Hurriyat (G) headquarters- cum -residence of its chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani, prevented media men and participants from moving ahead.
Syed Ali Geelani led Hurriyat was scheduled to organize a seminar on Kashmir-centric resolution passed by United Nations Security Council.
Authorities have already started a crackdown on the Hurriyat activists and dozens of them have been lodged in different police stations.
A Hurriyat leader said that government disallowed participants from entering the residence of Geelani where he is under detention.
“Couple of activists who tried to confront police were detained,” he said.
In past as well, authorities barred Geelani from holding seminars and even pressers.
A Police official wishing anonymity said that seminar was foiled to maintain law and order.
Sources said that Geelani led Hurriyat was supposed to discuss the election boycott strategy in the seminar.
