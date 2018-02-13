Geelani demands complete ban on use, sale of liquor in JK

Appealed to religious scholars, Ulema to launch sustained campaign against use of liquor
Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani today demanded complete and blanket ban on the use and sale of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir.
Geelani has appealed to the religious scholars and Ulema to launch sustained campaign against the use of liquor and aware people about its ill effects on health, society and family relations.
It is encouraging that people in state are raising their voice against this evil, Geelani added and said that we hope everybody will play their role to eradicate this evil from society.
Expressing surprise and dismay over the speech of legislature members in state assembly in which they had said “banning the sale of liquor will hit the revenue generation of state”, the Hurriyat chairman, in a statement today, termed it totally unjustified. “For, the other four states of India who have completely banned the sale of liquor do not complain of any loss of revenue and even nobody is dying from hunger or poverty,” Geelani said.
Blaming India for loot and plunder for state resources, Geelani said that we have sufficient avenues to generate income and for meager income from liquor sale, it is unethical and unwise to justify its sale in state.
Geelani said the liquor is the mother of all evils which does not only cause cancer like disease but also disturbs the social fabric by giving birth to many social evils.
“Consumption of alcohol destroys the sacred and holy relations of the society and it has become a major cause of domestic violence in societies.
Jammu and Kashmir are a Muslim majority state and the alcohol and its products are totally forbidden for them. From very first day we opposed the use and sale of liquor in the state but the ruling class has always acted as a hurdle in the way and they have allowed the liquor business and even provided security and perks to those dealing with its trade.
Geelani said, “In 1978 when the bill was presented in assembly, we opposed it with logics and reasons and advised them not to pass the bill but the then government countered my assertions on the plea that its trade is necessary to boost tourism industry.
