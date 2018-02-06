Geelani criticizes Rajnath for his statements on Kashmir issue, Pakistan

Srinagar—Hurriyat Con­ference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Monday criticized Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for his statements on the Kashmir issue and Pakistan, alleging that their “narratives” reflect “negative and egoistic approach”. They are following their bigoted dogma and as such creating war euphoria in region, added Geelani. No sane person can say like this, said Geelani while referring to his statement wherein he has said that they have directed their forces to ‘’shoot limitless bullets to retali­ate a single fire on our territory by the Pakistani forces.’’

Such rhetoric’s and senseless statements instead of solving the issues will multiply the problems and any flare can lead to a full-fledged nuclear war between two countries, said Syed Ali Geelani.

Commenting over the state­ment, Syed Ali Geelani said this will only add fuel to fire and advised Indian leaders to shun their “stubborn attitude and ac­cept ground reality”.

Geelani said that he Kashmir issue is serious and cannot be resolved through rhetoric or pro­vocative statements and while blaming Indian leadership for their haughty egoistic approach.

Despite India utilizing all its resources and military might during the last 70 years, the is­sue is there and not an iota of change seems (to have happened) on the ground, said Geelani and added that instead we are count­ing and carrying the dead bodies on both sides of borders and with each passing day, the situation turns from bad to worse and even Singh is aware of this fact that continuous bloodshed on both sides has created catastrophe.

Threats by Indian leadership won’t force us into submission, said Geelani and the fact remains that our struggle will continue on all fronts and added that we have decided that 'no matter how much pressure Delhi builds on them" we will never surrender. We are committed with our mission that we won’t surrender or succumb to pressure said Syed Ali Geelani.

The valiant people of Kashmir have proved, time and again, that no amount of incarcerations and torture could dissuade them from pursuing their legitimate and inalienable right to self-de­termination, said Geelani.

Geelani in his message to UN general Secretary appealed to take notice of provocative state­ment of Indian home minister and use its influence for halting the bloodshed in Indian occupied state and take steps for its resolu­tion as per resolutions accepted in United Nation Organization.

We urge the international com­munity to take cognizance of the gross and systematic violations of human rights taking place in Jammu and Kashmir and use its influence with India to bring an end to brutal killings and strangu­lating the genuine voices.

The world community must also play its rightful role in facili­tating a just and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, said Geelani.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Geelani on Monday expressed gratitude for government and people of Pakistan, its army for their po­litical, moral and for their un­flinching support to people of J&K, who are carrying on just struggle to achieve their inalien­able right to self-determination.