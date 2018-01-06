Geelani Condemns Youth’s Killing

“It is unfair and against humanity to kill a person for his specific ideology or affiliations,” Geelani said in a statement.
Srinagar—Expressing deep concern over mysterious killings of a youth Arif Ahmad Sofi, son of a prominent freedom activist, in north Kashmir’s Sopore, Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani Saturday said such killings had no justification at all.
“It is unfair and against humanity to kill a person for his specific ideology or affiliations,” Geelani said in a statement.
Denouncing these killings, Geelani said, “The mysterious killings will lead us to chaos. Teachings of Islam assign extra ordinary worth for human life and saving a human being is like saving of the whole humanity.”
Commenting on these incidents, he said, “Nothing with authenticity can be stated about these incidents and it is still a mystery to divulge about those involved in these secretive killings.
“There is no justification for such killings. Killing merely on political affiliations or for one’s political ideology is against teachings of Islam,” he said.
Geelani prayed for the departed soul and forbiddance to grieved family to bear this loss.
Geelani said this while paying tributes to the victims of Sopore massacres on their 25th anniversary, demanded impartial investigation into all the gruesome massacres by the international agencies.
