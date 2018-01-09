Geelani concerned over deteriorating health condition of Kashmiri prisoners in Tihar jail

Warns authorities, saying if any untoward happens to them, the local rulers and Delhi shall have to face consequences.
Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani today expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of Kashmiri prisoners in Tihar jail. Syed Ali Geelani demanded immediate shifting of all Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various Indian jails to the Kashmir Valley and added that those lodged in Tihar Jail, including Shabir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Dr Gh Mohmad Bhat, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Meraj-u-Din Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar @ Bita Karate, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Kamran Yousuf, Shahid Yusuf ,Zahoor Ahmad Watali and others are meted out ill treatment and in absence of proper medical care their health condition is worsening with every passing day.
Geelani warned authorities, saying if any untoward happens to them, the local rulers and Delhi shall have to face consequences.
Syed Ali Geelani expressed his deep concern over the falling condition of Dr Gh Mohammad Bhat, saying he is languishing in jail since past eight years and suffering from multiple ailments. Geelani added that despite his deteriorating condition, no proper treatment is provided and his eye sight is badly affected in absence of specific treatment.
Geelani said that it is highly condemnable and lamented at authorities, saying that prisoners lodged in Tihar jail, have not committed any offence and added they are political prisoners and suffering because of political vendetta
Syed Ali Geelani condemned the continuous detention of resistance leaders including Masarat Allam Bhat , Dr Mohd Qassim ,Dr Mohd Shafi Shariati, Gh Mohd Khan Sopori, Ameer Hamza Shah, Mir Hafiz Ullah, Mohd Yusuf Falahi, Ab Gani Bhat , Mohd Yusuf Lone, Sarjan Barkati, Fayaz Ahmad Dar , Riyaz Ahmad Mir ,Master Ali Mohammad Dar, Tanveer Ahmad War, Irfan Ahmad, Khursheed Ahmad Lone ,Fayaz Ahmad Tantrey, Raies Ahmad Mir, Mohd Yusuf Mir, Ab Ahad Para, Mohd Rafiq Ganie, Gh Qadir Bhat, Mohd Shaban Khan , Salman Yusuf, Shakil Ahmad Yatoo, Manzoor Ahmad Kaloo, Haji Mohd Rustum ,Sarjan Barkati, Mohd Subhan Wani, Ab Khaliq Regu, Gh Mohd Tantrey, Nasir Ahmad Ganai, Bashir Ahmad Wani, Sheikh Danish, Nazir Ahmad Manto, Javed Ahmad Falahi, Ab Hamid Parey, Assad ullah Parey, Aijaz Ahmad Bahru, Mushtaq Ahmad Hura, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Javid Ahmad Mir, Mufti Ab Ahad Rather, Mohd Amin Ahangar, Mohd Amin ,Showkat Hakim, Bashir Ahmad Saleh, Sajad Ahmad Chopan, Suhail Ahmad Sheikh , Ab Salam Mir, Mohd Sultan Sopori, Ashfaq Ahmad Parey, Irshad Ahmad Para, Sajad Ahmad Noh, Meraj-u-Din Nanda, Ikhlas Ahmad Sheikh , Nayem Ahmad Dar ,Ali Mohd Farooq Ahmad Sofi and said that they were arrested in fake and fabricated charges, saying their detention is being prolonged on one pretext or the other and PSA slapped one after the other.
Geelani said that most of the people particularly youth who were arrested during the post July 8 /2016 uprising in Kashmir have been tortured in various police stations, lodged in different jails and their detention being prolonged on one or the other pretext.
Syed Ali Geelani while lashing at hypocritical approach of Indian authorities ,said that they are making much hue and cry over a convicted prisoner in Pakistan while as contrary to this , their behaviour is more callous and inhuman with those languishing in jails against fake charges .Commenting over the inhuman treatment meted out to prisoners, Geelani in his appeal to the Amnesty International, Asia Watch, and other international organisations for human rights to take cognizance of the plight of these detainees and use influence for their release and impressed international community to break their silence and help and rescue political prisoner
