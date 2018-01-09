Geelani concerned over deteriorating health condition of Kashmiri prisoners in Tihar jail

Srinagar—Hurriyat Confer­ence chairman Syed Ali Gee­lani today expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of Kashmiri prisoners in Tihar jail. Syed Ali Geelani demanded immediate shifting of all Kashmiri pris­oners lodged in various Indian jails to the Kashmir Valley and added that those lodged in Ti­har Jail, including Shabir Ah­mad Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Dr Gh Mohmad Bhat, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Meraj-u-Din Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar @ Bita Ka­rate, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Kamran Yousuf, Shahid Yusuf ,Zahoor Ahmad Watali and others are meted out ill treat­ment and in absence of proper medical care their health con­dition is worsening with every passing day.

Geelani warned authorities, saying if any untoward hap­pens to them, the local rulers and Delhi shall have to face consequences.

Syed Ali Geelani expressed his deep concern over the fall­ing condition of Dr Gh Mo­hammad Bhat, saying he is languishing in jail since past eight years and suffering from multiple ailments. Geelani added that despite his dete­riorating condition, no proper treatment is provided and his eye sight is badly affected in absence of specific treatment.

Geelani said that it is highly condemnable and lamented at authorities, saying that pris­oners lodged in Tihar jail, have not committed any offence and added they are political pris­oners and suffering because of political vendetta

Syed Ali Geelani condemned the continuous detention of re­sistance leaders including Ma­sarat Allam Bhat , Dr Mohd Qassim ,Dr Mohd Shafi Shari­ati, Gh Mohd Khan Sopori, Ameer Hamza Shah, Mir Hafiz Ullah, Mohd Yusuf Falahi, Ab Gani Bhat , Mohd Yusuf Lone, Sarjan Barkati, Fayaz Ahmad Dar , Riyaz Ahmad Mir ,Master Ali Mohammad Dar, Tanveer Ahmad War, Irfan Ahmad, Khursheed Ahmad Lone ,Fay­az Ahmad Tantrey, Raies Ah­mad Mir, Mohd Yusuf Mir, Ab Ahad Para, Mohd Rafiq Ganie, Gh Qadir Bhat, Mohd Shaban Khan , Salman Yusuf, Shakil Ahmad Yatoo, Manzoor Ah­mad Kaloo, Haji Mohd Rustum ,Sarjan Barkati, Mohd Subhan Wani, Ab Khaliq Regu, Gh Mohd Tantrey, Nasir Ahmad Ganai, Bashir Ahmad Wani, Sheikh Danish, Nazir Ahmad Manto, Javed Ahmad Falahi, Ab Hamid Parey, Assad ullah Parey, Aijaz Ahmad Bahru, Mushtaq Ahmad Hura, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Javid Ahmad Mir, Mufti Ab Ahad Rather, Mohd Amin Ahangar, Mohd Amin ,Showkat Hakim, Bashir Ahmad Saleh, Sajad Ahmad Chopan, Suhail Ahmad Sheikh , Ab Salam Mir, Mohd Sultan Sopori, Ashfaq Ahmad Parey, Irshad Ahmad Para, Sajad Ah­mad Noh, Meraj-u-Din Nanda, Ikhlas Ahmad Sheikh , Nayem Ahmad Dar ,Ali Mohd Farooq Ahmad Sofi and said that they were arrested in fake and fab­ricated charges, saying their detention is being prolonged on one pretext or the other and PSA slapped one after the other.

Geelani said that most of the people particularly youth who were arrested during the post July 8 /2016 uprising in Kashmir have been tortured in various police stations, lodged in different jails and their de­tention being prolonged on one or the other pretext.

Syed Ali Geelani while lash­ing at hypocritical approach of Indian authorities ,said that they are making much hue and cry over a convicted pris­oner in Pakistan while as con­trary to this , their behaviour is more callous and inhuman with those languishing in jails against fake charges .Com­menting over the inhuman treatment meted out to pris­oners, Geelani in his appeal to the Amnesty International, Asia Watch, and other inter­national organisations for hu­man rights to take cognizance of the plight of these detainees and use influence for their release and impressed inter­national community to break their silence and help and res­cue political prisoner