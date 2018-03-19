Geelani Blames Indian Leadership For Uncertainty In Kashmir

Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday criticised Home Minister Rajnath Singh for his statement wherein he said that Indian forces can cross the border to protect the country.

“Those in power corridors follow their particular mindset and just for the lust of chair and for vote bank issue such irrational and illogical statements against Pakistan and Kashmir,” Geelani in a statement issued to media said.

Blaming Indian leadership for the prevailing political uncertainty, chaos and for creating war euphoria in the subcontinent, Geelani said that their approach is irrelevant and this illustrates their deceit.

He rejected the claims made by Rajnath Singh wherein he has said that Kashmir is with India and will remain with India forever. “Indian leaders while ignoring and undermining the historical facts are creating war euphoria in the region and trampling all norms and ethics,” he said.

Hurriyat (G) chairman has sought the intervention of the international community in the wake of a “new wave of state terror unleashed by the Indian armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir”. “People under the shadow of the gun are continuously living a disturbing life. India continues to institutionally perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir and create the disturbance on borders. They are pushing the whole region into war-like situations,” he said.

“They are irresponsible,” said Geelani while blaming Indian leadership for initiating mad race for war weaponry in the region. “We will never surrender or succumb to pressure. We will pursue our cherished mission till its logical conclusion,” he said.

“It is very sad that instead of making their forces accountable for inhuman acts, killings, violation of human values, loot and plunder, the leadership in New Delhi is encouraging them and conferring these forces with honour and medals. It illustrates their frustration and their stale and fanatical ideology,” he said.

Geelani said the situation in Jammu Kashmir is quite explosive and blamed India for creating graveyard like silence with their might and force.

Slamming authorities for laying curbs on political activities, rampant use of black laws and hooliganism, Hurriyat (G) chairman said the infuriated, provocative and inflammatory statements of Indian leadership are adding fuel to fire.

Geelani in his statement appealed to India and Pakistan to demonstrate restraint and wisdom and play a constructive role for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue which he said poses a threat to world peace.

Meanwhile, paying rich tributes to slain youth Owais Ahmad in Balhama gunfight, Geelani said, “Our youth lay their lives to end the age-old slavery of their nation and putting a huge responsibility on our shoulders to honour these sacrifices and take the movement to its logical end.”

In his telephonic address to mourners, Geelani extended condolences to the bereaved families. “Our youth are sacrificing their present for the betterment of our tomorrow.

They are writing a history with their blood, which puts a huge responsibility on us to safeguard these sacrifices and never to compromise with the mission,” he said.

Blaming pro-Indian parties for present appalling situations, Geelani said they are responsible for “this forced occupation” and urged people to stay away from these parties and never bargain with them for pity interests. (GNS)