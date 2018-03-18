Geelani Is Big Leader: Bukhari

"Syed Ali Geelani is a very big leader. My stature is too small before him."
Srinagar—Finance Minister and ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Syed Altaf Bukhari said on Saturday that Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani "is a very big leader".
Bukhari made this comment in response to a question on Geelani's recent rejection of talks offered by the Centre's special representative, Dineshwar Sharma.
"Syed Ali Geelani is a very big leader. My stature is too small before him", Bukhari admitted.
He was recently assigned the additional charge of the finance department after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti decided to drop Haseeb Drabu from her cabinet.
