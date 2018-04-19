Geelani addresses protesters in London via phone

Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday said that India while infringing all norms and ethics, forcibly landed its forces and with its military might occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing protest demon­stration against arrival of Indian Prime Minister in London, Gee­lani on telephone while referring events that led to partition and creation of India Pak as two coun­tries, said that India while tram­pling all basic norms and ethics of “Indian independence Act of 1947”, all against the wishes of people, oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the statement is­sued to KNS, Geelani addressing audience impressed and insisted to convey the rightful message to In­dian premier about the woeful situ­ation people facing, merciless kill­ings, arbitrary measures unleashed, torture, humiliation and vandaliz­ing properties by its brute forces.

“People are being traumatized, tor­tured, intimidated, caged, harassed, women molested and people irrespec­tive of age and gender subjected to political vengeance,” said Geelani in his telephonic address to protestors, adding that people are being brutally killed, properties razed to ground, people and leadership caged on fake allegations, youth tortured and disap­peared in custody and rape is being used as a war weapon against women.

Geelani while addressing the people protesting against Narinder Modi, said “We are not demanding secession of any legal part of India, but our loud and clear demand is for the right to self-determination to decide political destiny of state.”

Referring to egoistic and haughty approach of India, Gee­lani said that “our youth are be­ing arrested, caged and subjected to extreme physical torture and are being pushed to wall and con­sequently there exists no option other than to consider other op­tions to give vent to their senti­ments. This evolved an explosive situation and there is increasing tendency in human causalities.”

“We are peace loving nation,” said Geelani and “we never derive pleasure even if an Indian solider die, but contrary to this, their brute forces enjoy and become jubilant whenever they kill our youth and innocent people.”

“I pay my tributes to my na­tion for their exemplary valor and steadfastness against all odds,” said Geelani in his telephonic ad­dress and added that Kashmiri people in their struggle against forced occupation are creating an unmatched history.

Reiterating his pledge to carry freedom mission, saying Kashmir has turned a nuclear flashpoint in the subcontinent and horrors of war will devastate the people living in sub-continent. “People of Jammu and Kashmir are peace-loving, and Indian leaders can play a key role by respecting their aspirations, instead of adopting coercive measures,'' Geelani said.

“They should shun fanatical poli­tics because the need of the hour is to acknowledge the ground realities of the long-pending Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” he said, adding that Kashmir is a flash point and any flare can lead to a full-fledged war between two nuclear countries.

“Both India and Pakistan are nuclear countries and any flare up can prove extremely devastat­ive,” he said.

He said Kashmir issue has multiplied human tragedies and it was because of this lingering issue that millions of people were facing immense hardship and a state of uncertainty and instabil­ity was looming over the whole south Asian region.

Geelani in his address said that “we will acknowledge every posi­tive step by Indian leadership that leads to final resolution of Kashmir issue, saying we are in dire need of peace and hence welcome all steps leading to lasting solution and sta­bility in strife torn region.”