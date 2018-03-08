Ganovpora Shopian Killing: Omar Targets Govt On U-Turn In SC

Srinagar—Opposition National Conference working president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said he was surprised over what the state government has said in the Supreme Court regarding killing of three civilians in Shopian last month.

The state government, which has registered a case against the Army convoy allegedly led by Major Aditya Kumar, had told the apex court that the FIR does not mention the officer's name.

Reacting to the government's submission in the top court, Omar said he was surprised over what the state government has said in the Supreme Court.

“FIR copy is there to see. It is not something which is a secret. We live in an age of social media, everyone knows what is mentioned there," the former J-K chief minister said.

Omar also questioned state's Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's commitment on the issue.

“What about the chief minister's commitment in the assembly because she made commitments not once but twice, saying the FIR will be taken to its logical conclusion, but they said a different thing in the Supreme Court. So, I think the state government has come under pressure and it is trying to put this issue in cold storage,” he said.

Earlier, the J&K Police had claimed that it lodged an FIR under Section 302 (murder charge), 307 (attempt to murder) and 336 (endangering life) against the Army officer and his unit for opening fire on a group of youth in Ganovpora village in Shopian. While two persons were killed on the spot, a third succumbed to his injuries later. The incident prompted Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to order a probe into the killings.

Mehbooba ordered the magisterial inquiry and sought a report within 20 days which have already elapsed.

Mehbooba while defending the police action, had said that a "black sheep can be anywhere" amid an uproar in the state Assembly over the firing. Mehbooba said she did not believe the police action would have a demoralising effect on the army.

Terming the incident a “setback” to the political process, Mehbooba had said she had spoken about it to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who asked her to take the required action in case there was “carelessness”. She had said if somebody commits a mistake, the person should be punished as such a course only brings laurels to the institution.