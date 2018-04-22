Ganderbal Court conducts Lok Adalat

Settles 381 out of 607 cases. Rs 18,84,500 realised as settlement amount
Ganderbal—In its efforts to deliver speedy justice and to curtail the overburden of pendency of cases, a National Lok Adalat was today organized in the premises of District Court Complex, Ganderbal and Munsiff Court, Kangan under the Chairmanship of Chairman District Legal services Authority "Principal District and Sessions Judge" Ganderberbal, Raja Sujat Ali Khan, during which the cases of various natures including Criminal compoundable, Bank cases, Civil, Matrimonial ,Electricity and other cases were taken into consideration.
On the occasion, three benches were constituted in District Court, Ganderbal wherein the first bench was presided by Principal District & Sessions Judge Ganderbal and other Member Adv. Syed Saif Din, Second bench was presided over by Chief Judical Magistrate, Mehraj Din Sofi & other member Adv. Mudasir Ali, and Third bench was presided by Munsiff/Judical Magistrate Ganderbal, Mansoor Ahmad Lone and other member Adv. Nighat Jan.
In Munsiff Court, Kangan one bench was presided by Munsiff Judical Magistrate Kangan Iqbal Rafiq Vakil & other member was Adv Jamal Ud Din.
As many as 607 cases were taken up during which 381 cases were settled amicably on the spot. Besides, Rs 18,84,500/= was realized as settlement amount.
