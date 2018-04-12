 Ganderbal Bar suspends work against Kulgam civilian killings

Ganderbal—Ganderbal Bar members held an extra-ordinary meeting to condole the civilian killings in district Kulgam.

Bar decided to abstain from work in all the courts, in lieu of the recent Kulgam civil killings and use of brutal force by the security agencies in the valley.

Bar requested all its members not to appear in the court for today. The presiding officers of the courts were also requested not to pass any adverse orders in the cases.

Bar members also held special prayers for the departed souls and expressed their heart felt sympathies with the families of the deceased.