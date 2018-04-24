Ganderbal bar expresses grief over the demise of Peerzadah Shamas-ud-Din

Ganderbal— District Bar Association Ganderbal (DBAG) today expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Advocate Peerzadah Shamas ud Din who died after brief illness.

In a statement, the Bar said that the deceased was a pious dignified socio-political activist beside being the learned lawyer.

DBAG paid homage and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

The meeting was presided by the senior Advocate S.A Masoodi, which was attended by district bar president advocate Sajjad Salathi and general secretary Shiekh Mustaseen besides other members of the bar.