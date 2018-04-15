Ganderbal bar condemns attack on Lawyer in Jammu

Ganderbal—District Bar Association Ganderbal (DBAG) in an emergency meet strongly condemned murderous attack by communal forces upon lawyer Talib Hussain in Udhampur some days back.

In a statement, DBAG said, "These inhuman elements for their pity gains are not interested to get the accused persons brought to justice in the Asifa Rape case.”

“The DBAG extend its full support to the brother and sister lawyers namely Talib Hussain and Deepika Sing Rajawat who despite the tremendous pressures stand out in crowd and support a great cause,” the statement added.

The statement added that “these inhuman crimes especially rape and murder of innocent minors in the society is increasing at an alarming pace, which needs to be curbed with iron hands and if we fail to join hands at this point of time. The day is not far away when there shall be a complete social disorder.”

The general secretary of the DBAG also condemned the attack on Lawyer and assured him full support from their side.

Meanwhile DBAG also expressed grief n sorrow over the death of Amir Hussain Lone who succumbed to injuries after battling life for 13 days .Amir had received life taking injuries on 03 April 2018 by indiscriminate use of force by forces at Kangan. DBAG expressed its solidarity with family and prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.