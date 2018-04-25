 Skip to main content
Fulfilling commitments made with every section of society: Mehbooba

Says employees’ welfare focus of her attention, a promise with State’s women also fulfilled today

Jammu—Chief Minister, Meh­booba Mufti today said that her Government is fulfilling the com­mitments made with every sec­tion of society in the State.

The Chief Minister said this while interacting with a delega­tion of Employees Coordination Committee, led by its Chairman, Ghulam Rasool Mir, who had come to thank her for the his­toric decisions taken in today’s cabinet meeting chaired by her.

Mehbooba Mufti said she had committed to employees of State Government about implementa­tion of 7th Pay Commission rec­ommendations in their favour despite resource crunch and today she was happy that the commitment stands fulfilled. She said employees being integral part of governance system, their welfare in terms of emoluments, accommodation, career progres­sion etc. has remained focus of her attention. Similarly, she add­ed, a mega housing project has been initiated by her Govern­ment for meeting the accommo­dation needs of the employees.

A similar commitment, the Chief Minister said, she had made with the daughters, sisters and mothers of the State to bring a strong law prescribing capital punishment for convicts of sexu­al crimes against women which also has been fulfilled today.

The employees’ delegation thanked the Chief Minister for taking other reformative steps also like removing stagnation of officers and creating avenues of promotions for other subordi­nate staff.

