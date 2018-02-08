Fresh Assault on Kashmiri in Haryana Rocks House

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Thursday over the alleged assault on a Kashmiri student in Haryana, with opposition members staging a walkout, accusing the government of failing to check increasing incidents.

NC legislators including Ali Mohammad Sagar, Altaf Kaloo, Shamima Firdous, Mian Altaf, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Devinder Rana and CPI (M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami stood up from chairs and raised banners of the student Mudasir Ahmad of Soura Srinagar who was injured after assaulted by a group of locals at Ambala, Haryana yesterday.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri assured the house that the matter has been taken up with Haryana for necessary action and ensuring measures to prevent such incidents in future.

Not satisfied with the reply, the opposition members staged a protest against the government “inaction” to control these incidents. “Five days ago two students from Rajouri were beaten now one more in the same state. It seems the attacks are increasing on Kashmiris," they said.

The legislators later staged a walkout to protest against what they called the government’s failure to stop such attacks.

The leader of the CPI (M), Mohd Yousuf Tarigami called for a resolution to be passed by this house and it should be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety of the Kashmiri’s outside the state.

Mudasir Ahmad, the student of B.Sc Radiology a resident of Soura Srinagar suffered injuries after a group of locals caught and thrashed him near the hostel room of Maharishi Markandeshwar University where he is pursuing his degree yesterday.

“From last month, the group of locals thrashed several students and are continuously hurling abuses on us for being Kashmiris,” Aqib Ahmad, a student had said.

“Today the group of local persons initially hurled abuses on Mudasir and hit him with a stone, resulting in injuries to his face,” he said, adding, “We took the Mudasir to a local hospital for treatment”, he had said.

“Mudasir and other students were going to hostel from varsity when the attack took place near a petrol pump in the area”.

On Friday, two students Amjad Ali and Aaftab Ahmad both residents of Rajouri district assaulted by a group of 15 students when the duo was returning to their university after offering prayers. (GNS)