Frame Solid Policy For Pellet Victims: SHRC

Srinagar—State Human Rights Commission on Thursday asked Jammu Kashmir Government to frame and solid and secure policy for the assistance of pellet victims.

The Commission said that merely registering a case of pellet, issuing summons, hearing the parties has become a routine affair with no bearing on the effective disposal of the cases.

“It is a fact that damages (due to pellets) is of different in nature to different pellet victims and on different body parts, especially the concentration being on eyes. In order to arrive at the just conclusion and this Commission to be in a position to be of some effective help to the victims which are numbering around 2,000, the government needs to frame the solid and secure policy for help to such victims,” the Commission stated and granted three months response time to the State Government.

The Commission was hearing a petition filed by Chairman International Forum for Justice Muhammad Ahsan Untoo with regard to a pellet victim. The petitioner had sought financial help for a pellet victim Rayees Ahmed Bhat (21) of Heevan Sheeri Baramulla who has lost his eye-sight due to pellets fired by government forces. (CNS)