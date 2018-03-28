Forces ‘Thrash’ Tahab Residents, FIR Filed

Srinagar—The residents of Tahab village of Pulwama in South Kashmir on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the alleged thrashing of locals and vandalism of property by government forces on Monday night.

A local news agency GNS reported that the protesters assembled at Tahab-Pulwama road and blocked it for vehicular traffic.

“Last night after few gunshots were heard near a CRPF camp, the government forces barged into our houses and thrashed the inmates,” the protesters said.

They demanded stern action against the forces involved and removal of CRPF camp from the area.

Police on late Monday night had said that a sentry of the CRPF camp on noticing suspicious movement at around 8:15 pm fired some gunshots in air. No one was hurt in the incident.

Some Pandit families who are residing at Tahab village also alleged that they were beaten by forces.

Anil Kumar a local Kashmiri Pandit told GNS that members of the minority community were also beaten by the “men in uniform”.

The local CRPF camp has given some telephone numbers to be contacted at the time of any emergency or threat but when we called them there was no response either we were beaten and harassed,” Kumar said and asked the government to ensure their safety.

When contacted, the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama GM Dar said he himself visited the area following the protests by locals and has directed police to file FIR and complete investigation within 10 days.

“I have also asked the local police to depute its personnel with the local CRPF camp and have ordered that RR personnel which are deputed with CRPF camp be removed within two days,” Dar said.

He said only the investigation will reveal whether or not it was CRPF, army or both of them involved in the incident.

Hours after DCs visit police registered a case under FIR no. 90 / 2018 under sections 451, 427 RPC.

A police officer told GNS that the case has been registered and investigations have been taken up. (GNS)