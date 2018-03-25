Forces Launch Fresh Search In Kupwara Woods

Official sources said that a joint team of army’s 41 RR and SOG Saturday afternoon launched searches following the suspicious movement at upper reaches of the forest area - adjacent to Check Fathekkhan of Haihama- which connects Gulgam and Awoora forest areas.
Srinagar—Government forces on Saturday launched a fresh cordon-and-search operation in Halmatpora woods of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
On the other side, army’s 5 Bihar and 4 Para has also launched a search operation in the peripheries of Haihama forests and its neighbouring forest areas including Gulgam and Awoora.
When this report was filed, the massive search operation was going on in these areas to track down the two fleeing militants who were part of the group intercepted at Check Fatehkhan of Halmatpora on March 20.
Five militants, three army soldiers and two SOG personnel were killed in the operation that lasted for two-days.
