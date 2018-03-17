Following Prophet (SAW) will definitely mitigate our sufferings: Mirwaiz

Srinagar—Hurriyat Confer­ence (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressed the Fri­daycongregation at Jamia Mas­jid Srinagar after being released from “illegal and arbitrary” house arrest.

Referring to the situation, Mir­waiz said that the current situa­tion is an extremely difficult and trying period for the people of J&K especially for those of in the valley. He said constantly new threats and challenges emerge for people as a consequence of force and the unending status quo to undermine our very existence.

“It is the remarkable resilience and determination of the people and their daunting spirit that keeps us going and not giving up,” he said.

Mirwaiz said in such a difficult and testing time our faith in Al­lah’s help and blessing becomes our ultimate recourse and our faith in that recourse becomes our strength and In Sha Allah will never let us down.

He said such a time is also an opportunity for us as Muslims to look inward and recommit our­selves to upholding and practic­ing the simple but great values and ethics of Islam and become better as humans.

Mirwaiz said following the footsteps of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) will defi­nitely mitigate our suffering and ensure our life becomes easy even in these hard times.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat (M) has strongly condemned the sum­moning of sons of Hizbul Muja­hideen chief Syed Salahuddin including Syed Shakeel Ahmed, Syed Javaid Ahmed, Syed Ab­dul Waheed, Syed Abdul Waeed and also his son in law Umar Farooq stating that this “op­pressive” step can’t break the resolve of people of Kashmir or the leadership and that all these repressive steps are destined to taste defeat. (