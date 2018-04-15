Fire damages mosque  

Reports said that fire broke out in the first floor of the mosque at Najar Mohalla, causing massive damage to the structure.
Srinagar—Fire damaged a mosque in Katchnambal in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday.
Reports said that fire broke out in the first floor of the mosque at Najar Mohalla, causing massive damage to the structure.
Locals and fire tenders rushed to the spot and prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby structures.
An official said the cause of the fire is being ascertained. He said police has taken cognizance of the incident.
