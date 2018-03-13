Father Leads Son’s Namaz-e-Jenaza

Srinagar—In a remarkable display of fortitude and composure, the father of Muhammad Eisa Fazili himself confirmed the death of his son on the social media and personally led his funeral prayers later in the day.

“As per reliable sources, my son Eisa Fazili has left for his heavenly abode. inna lillah-i-wa-inna illai-hi-raajiuun,” Naeem Ahmad Fazili wrote in a social media post early on Monday.

A school principal, Naeem also appealed to the thousands of people waiting in his neighbourhood to defer the funeral till 3 p.m.

According to reports, he made the request because the family wanted Eisa’s brother, who was outside Srinagar, to return and be present at his burial.

A final year B. Tech student at the BGSBU, Fazili (23) had announced joining militant ranks in August last year.

Though his father made several appeals on the social media for his son to return, Eisa did not budge from his decision.

According to sources, his grandfather, Abdul Majid Fazili, was associated with the Jama’at-e-Islami and had served as its president for the Srinagar district in the early 1990s and was also close to Syed Ali Geelani.

According to family sources, Eisa was very religious person.