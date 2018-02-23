Farooq Visits Ajmer Shrine, Prays For Peace

He also offered a chhadar, a ceremonial cloth inscribed with religious verses, and flowers at the acclaimed saint's mausoleum in the dargah.
Ajmer—National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday paid obeisance at the famed dargah of the 12th century sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti and prayed for peace and harmony in the state and country.
The 80-year-old veteran politician was accompanied by Provincial President Jammu Devender Singh Rana, a statement said.
Abdullah prayed at the dargah and took a round of the sanctum sanatorium, it said.
He also offered a chhadar, a ceremonial cloth inscribed with religious verses, and flowers at the acclaimed saint's mausoleum in the dargah.
Abdullah prayed for universal peace and communal harmony, prosperity and well-being for the people of the country.
The National Conference President prayed for the restoration of peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and an end to the cycle of violence that has led to destruction and bloodshed for years in the state.
He prayed for the progress and prosperity of the people of the state and the country.
He prayed for the success of country's multicultural diversity and the state's pluralistic ethos.
