Farooq Invokes Vajpayee, Asks Modi To Talk With Pak

Rajouri—National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday invoked Atal Behari Vajpayee to call upon incumbent Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to engage Pakistan in meaningful talks, underling that peace will remain elusive until the two neighbours sit together and work towards ending their differences in an amicable atmosphere.

“Wars are no solution; wars cause only destruction,” Farooq said while addressing a day-long National Conference Youth Convention at border belt of Rajouri along Line of Control in Jammu. He said border skirmishes and continued shelling have created havoc with people living under perpetual fear.

Farooq said he will continue to vouch for dialogue between India and Pakistan, as he believes this to be the only way forward in heralding lasting peace in the region.

Farooq said he won’t be deterred by dubbing him as anti-national for speaking the truth, which is to have a meaningful peace process with Pakistan.

He said the beneficiaries of the peace in the wake of friendly relations between the two countries would be people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have decided their future seven decades ago.

Farooq said Vajpayee acknowledged with deep appreciation the sincere efforts made by him in reaching out to Islamabad, first by Bus to Lahore and then by holding Agra Summit, saying the statesman Prime Minister had reassured the neighbouring nation on their soil that India accepts reality of Pakistan. He said Vajpayeeji’s initiatives were pleasant breathers in otherwise choked environment and recalled his now famous adage that friends can be changed but not the neighbours, which he (Mr Vajpayee) had stated during his public meeting at Tanghdar in Kashmir.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should emulate the spirit of Vajpayeeji, who too belonged to his party, and start a new era of trust and friendship in the region”, Dr Abdullah said, adding the two nations will have to realize, sooner or later, that nothing but talks hold key to ending hostilities.

“Let you carry forward the mission of Vajpayeeji,” Farooq exhorted the Prime Minister and exuded confidence that Jammu and Kashmir would serve and emerge as a bridge of friendship between India and Pakistan.

He dwelt upon a volley of subjects and expressed concern over vicious political environment across the country, describing division of people on the basis of religion for votes as dangerous. He observed that votes should be sought on the plank of nation building, development, upliftment of poor and not by exploiting religion. “In this grim scenario, the youth have to play a crucial role by negating and isolating all such forces which hoodwink them by generating fear about religion being in danger”, he added.

Expressing dismay over functioning of the PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq referred to nepotism and favouritism in the process of selection to various posts and the scenario was so dismal that a civil servant of this dispensation has sought filing of FIR over filling up of several slots.

Apparently referring to alleged backdoor appointments in KVIB, he said the confidence of meritorious youth have shattered, which call for course-correction.

Farooq said the present dispensation was working against the interests of the State and warned PDP not to barter the self-esteem of the people for few loaves of power.